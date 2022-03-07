 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Gas prices may diminish support for Ukraine

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The war in Ukraine has destabilized oil markets, causing the price of gas to increase dramatically in recent days. Let's hope this sudden rise in prices doesn't affect American's overwhelming support for the people of Ukraine. 

