The war in Ukraine has destabilized oil markets, causing the price of gas to increase dramatically in recent days. Let's hope this sudden rise in prices doesn't affect American's overwhelming support for the people of Ukraine.
Hands on Wisconsin: Gas prices may diminish support for Ukraine
Related to this story
Most Popular
The investigation into the 2020 election is creative fiction in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Bucky Badger soars over the Big Ten competition in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to flee his worn-torn country which is being invaded by the Russian military. The former c…
Oscar Fox finally thinks climate change is a problem in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
Mother Russia's protection is brutal in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Vladimir Putin destroys seven decades of peace in Europe in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
University of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard isn't mature enough to coach in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.