Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman's probe threatens integrity of democracy
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Republicans claim the goal of former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman's investigation into the 2020 election is to restore people's faith in the electoral process.

That's not the case. There were no major irregularities in the 2020 election and no widespread fraud. Those claims have been pushed by Donald Trump who is simply a sore loser.

The election was fair.

Joe Biden won.

Case closed. 

Unfortunately, because of the lies of Trump, and his surrogates such as Gableman, millions of Americans have lost faith in the democratic process. That may make it easier for an authoritarian leader, be it Trump or someone worse, to take power in the future.  

