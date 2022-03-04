Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has been investigating the 2020 election for the last eight months. This week he finally gave an interim report of his findings that was light on facts and heavy on speculation and conspiracy theories.
Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman's probe is creative fiction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bucky Badger soars over the Big Ten competition in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to flee his worn-torn country which is being invaded by the Russian military. The former c…
Mother Russia's protection is brutal in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
University of Michigan head coach Juwan Howard isn't mature enough to coach in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett's lips are sealed in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Lewis Crane is optimistic for the end of the pandemic in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Vladimir Putin destroys seven decades of peace in Europe in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch will need to espouse some crazy positions to win the Republican primary in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.