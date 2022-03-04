 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman's probe is creative fiction

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has been investigating the 2020 election for the last eight months. This week he finally gave an interim report of his findings that was light on facts and heavy on speculation and conspiracy theories.

