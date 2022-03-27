Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman's investigation is the real fraud

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

All things considered, Wisconsin election officials did a fine job ensuring the 2020 election was run efficiently and fairly during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no evidence of massive fraud or shenanigans by election administrators or voters.

The real fraud has been Michael Gableman's shoddy investigation into the election, designed to placate former President Donald Trump who can't admit he lost the election. Unfortunately, the unnecessary investigation is only sowing doubts about our electoral process and the integrity of our democracy.