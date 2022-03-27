 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman's investigation is the real fraud

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

All things considered, Wisconsin election officials did a fine job ensuring the 2020 election was run efficiently and fairly during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no evidence of massive fraud or shenanigans by election administrators or voters.

The real fraud has been Michael Gableman's shoddy investigation into the election, designed to placate former President Donald Trump who can't admit he lost the election. Unfortunately, the unnecessary investigation is only sowing doubts about our electoral process and the integrity of our democracy.  

