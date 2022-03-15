Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman uses 'audit' as springboard to national spotlight

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman has used his investigation into the 2020 election to raise his national profile. He has been invited to speak at several national conspiracy-minded conferences about election fraud and has made several appearances on national TV shows.

Perhaps he will parlay his new-found fame into another run for the Wisconsin Supreme Court or a maybe even a higher elected office. Of course, in the meantime, his wild goose chase into the 2020 election has cost Wisconsin taxpayers hundreds of thousands or dollars and besmirched the good name of local election officials.