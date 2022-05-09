Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman and Johnson embarrass Joe McCarthy

For decades Wisconsin's least favorite son was the fear-mongering Sen. Joseph McCarthy who led dubious investigations to people's communist sympathies. Thankfully, McCarthy was disgraced and left public life.
But when it comes to making Wisconsin look bad, former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, are giving McCarthy a run for his money.
Gableman is leading his own dubious investigation into non-existent voter fraud and Johnson continues to peddle quack COVID cures while undermining trust in science and proven COVID vaccines and therapies.