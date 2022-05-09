 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Gableman and Johnson embarrass Joe McCarthy

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

For decades Wisconsin's least favorite son was the fear-mongering Sen. Joseph McCarthy who led dubious investigations to people's communist sympathies. Thankfully, McCarthy was disgraced and left public life.

But when it comes to making Wisconsin look bad, former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, are giving McCarthy a run for his money. 

Gableman is leading his own dubious investigation into non-existent voter fraud and Johnson continues to peddle quack COVID cures while undermining trust in science and proven COVID vaccines and therapies. 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics