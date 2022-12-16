Hands on Wisconsin: Fusion power shuts down Santa's coal department

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy have developed a fusion reactor that generates more power than it uses. This technological advancement could finally wean us off of harmful fossil fuels, such as coal.
topical alert top story
Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy have developed a fusion reactor that generates more power than it uses. This technological advancement could finally wean us off of harmful fossil fuels, such as coal.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.