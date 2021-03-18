 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Free press protects the public's right to know
Hands on Wisconsin: Free press protects the public's right to know

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

It's Sunshine Week which means it's time to acknowledge the vital role that the free press plays to keep the public informed and hold government officials accountable. Secrecy is bad for government and sunshine is the best disinfectant.   

