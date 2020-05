Hands on Wisconsin: Foolish folks flock to bars when lockdown ends

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

As soon as the Wisconsin Supreme Court recklessly ended Gov. Tony Evers' "safer at home" order, several Wisconsinites crowded in to bars and taverns to blow off some COVID-19 steam. Hopefully this foolish action doesn't lead to a surge in new cases of the dangerous disease.