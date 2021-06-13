 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Following the science isn't easy for some
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The science says everyone should get vaccinated and once you are vaccinated, you no longer need to wear to a mask in most settings. But for many, following the science isn't easy. 

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws a recent editorial cartoon. 
