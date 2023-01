Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Officials have been debating what do to with a massive budget surplus the state of Wisconsin has accumulated.

One proposal would replace Wisconsin's progressive tax system with a flat tax that would be a boon to the state's wealthiest residents. This plan would crush the surplus and start costing the state money in a matter of years. This also means that surplus revenue couldn't be used to prop up the state's underfunded schools and local governments (which pay for police departments).