Hands on Wisconsin: Filibuster is dangerous blockage to democracy
Hands on Wisconsin: Filibuster is dangerous blockage to democracy

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

While voters put Democrats in charge of the presidency and both houses of Congress in 2020, Republicans can still (and will) block most legislation from being debated with a filibuster. The United States is one of only nations in the world that requires a supermajority (60 votes) to move legislation forward. Perhaps after years of intransigence (by both political parties) it's time to remove or reform the filibuster.  

