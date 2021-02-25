 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hands on Wisconsin: "Fake Trump supporters" star in Ron Johnson's latest conspiracy theory
0 comments
alert

Hands on Wisconsin: "Fake Trump supporters" star in Ron Johnson's latest conspiracy theory

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

In a hearing about the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, claimed the attack was led by "fake Trump supporters." But the protesters who have been arrested seem to be Trump supporters not Antifa members in disguise as Johnson suggested. 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics