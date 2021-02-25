Hands on Wisconsin: "Fake Trump supporters" star in Ron Johnson's latest conspiracy theory

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, is now saying “no insurrection” occurred at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.

What part of the definition of insurrection -- a violent uprising against the government -- does he fail to grasp? Must there be more than five dead and over a hundred wounded for it to be violent? Does the legislative branch not qualify as government?

To give Johnson the benefit of the doubt, a valid psychological reason could cause him to be delusional. Since he and a handful of senators (most notably Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas) have been active enablers of the Trump-led insurrection, it is understandable he would want to diminish the magnitude of the event.

Since words matter, Johnson is technically not an insurrectionist. The more accurate descriptor would be “seditionist,” a person whose speech incites rebellion against the state.

By sowing doubt about the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election -- a point conceded even by Trump’s ever-loyal attorney general, Bill Barr -- Johnson enabled a dangerous lie and may accurately be called a seditionist.

Donna Silver, Madison