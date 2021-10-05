 Skip to main content

Hands on Wisconsin: F-35s shouldn't stop new housing
Hands on Wisconsin: F-35s shouldn't stop new housing

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

City officials are wary of allowing new housing developments near the Dane County Airport. The issue cited is the noise created by the new F-35 fighter jets slated to be based at Truax Field. In reality, these new jets are replacing F-16s which are similarly loud. Furthermore, these fighter jets represent a fraction of the noise generated from air traffic at the airport.

Meanwhile, Madison is facing a housing crisis. The city needs to be building thousands of new units a year to keep up with demand. New housing development would also decrease demand and skyrocketing prices for housing, which could help alleviate Madison's crisis with homelessness.

But Madison leaders would rather play politics with the "military industrial complex" and F-35s than deal with Madison's lack of affordable homes.  

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
