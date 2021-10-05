Hands on Wisconsin: F-35s shouldn't stop new housing

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

City officials are wary of allowing new housing developments near the Dane County Airport. The issue cited is the noise created by the new F-35 fighter jets slated to be based at Truax Field. In reality, these new jets are replacing F-16s which are similarly loud. Furthermore, these fighter jets represent a fraction of the noise generated from air traffic at the airport.

Meanwhile, Madison is facing a housing crisis. The city needs to be building thousands of new units a year to keep up with demand. New housing development would also decrease demand and skyrocketing prices for housing, which could help alleviate Madison's crisis with homelessness.

But Madison leaders would rather play politics with the "military industrial complex" and F-35s than deal with Madison's lack of affordable homes.

