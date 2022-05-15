 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Extremists don't want abortion to be safe, legal or rare

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision has protected abortion rights for the last 50 years. Now, with the court poised to overturn the decision, Americans wonder what abortion rights will look like in the future. 

The vast majority of Americans want women to have access to safe and legal abortions, but also favor some restrictions. But politicians on the left and the right can't work together to pass the kind of laws that we want. Despite the fact that only about 13% of Americans think abortion should always be illegal, that's the position that many Republican lawmakers across the country have taken. At the same time many American's support more restrictions on abortion after the first trimester (as is the case in most of Europe), but liberal lawmakers find that position too restrictive. 

People are also reading…

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics