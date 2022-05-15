Hands on Wisconsin: Extremists don't want abortion to be safe, legal or rare

The vast majority of Americans want women to have access to safe and legal abortions, but also favor some restrictions. But politicians on the left and the right can't work together to pass the kind of laws that we want. Despite the fact that only about 13% of Americans think abortion should always be illegal, that's the position that many Republican lawmakers across the country have taken. At the same time many American's support more restrictions on abortion after the first trimester (as is the case in most of Europe), but liberal lawmakers find that position too restrictive.