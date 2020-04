Hands on Wisconsin: Evers is wishy-washy, but nobody is as inconsistent as Trump

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, are criticizing Gov. Tony Evers for his leadership during the coronavirus crisis.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

"Wisconsinites need certainty during these uncertain times,” they said in a joint statement. “As we have seen too often throughout the pandemic, the governor says something one day and the opposite the next."

Ironically, this perfectly describes how President Donald Trump has handled the crisis (and his entire presidency). With the lack of leadership at the federal level, it's not surprising that Gov. Evers has struggled.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.