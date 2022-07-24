topical alert top story Hands on Wisconsin: Even the price of lemonade is inflated Jul 24, 2022 58 min ago 0 Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Inflation is still running rampant. The price of everything, including the neighborhood lemonade stand, has gone up. Phil Hands' editorial cartoons 0 comments Tags Cartoon Phil Hands Madison Wisconsin Lemonade Stand Price Inflation Food Control Economy Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal Follow Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Watch now: Phil Hands draws his latest editorial cartoon Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about whether President Joe Biden will run in 2024