Hands on Wisconsin: Even Homer thinks Ron Johnson keeps getting dumber
Hands on Wisconsin: Even Homer thinks Ron Johnson keeps getting dumber

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Last week U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said he wasn't scared during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots because the Trump-crazy crowd was made up of people who "love this country." He said a riot of Black Lives Matter supporters would have scared him. People rightly criticized this as a racist remark. 

Every week Johnson seems to outdo himself with stupidity -- from forcing staff to read 600 pages of a bill, to perpetuating zany conspiracy theories about election fraud, to peddling quack COVID remedies.

It's gotten so bad that even Homer Simpson, the lovable oaf from "The Simpsons" who seems to get dumber every season, would notice. 

