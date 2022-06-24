The United States Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade decision which for 50 years guaranteed that women had to right to seek safe and legal abortions. The ruling shows the willingness of the conservative members of the court to ignore precedent to pursue their partisan agenda. It also means that a generation of young girls will wonder what it was like when women were in control of their own bodies without the influence of the state.
alert top story
Hands on Wisconsin: End of Roe means fewer rights for women
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Catholic flock in Madison gets smaller in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Thanks to the Jan. 6 committee hearings we are learning that President Donald Trump defrauded thousands of his loyal supporters. He raised hun…
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane are upset about extremism in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Phil Hands gets to draw a dinosaur in his latest cartoon.
There's a difference between gun rights and gun wrongs in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Democracy can't compete with rising gas prices in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Biden feeds the bear market in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Donald Trump endorses Tim Michels in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.