Hands on Wisconsin: Elon Musk will decide which speech is free

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
Tesla CEO and Space-X founder Elon Musk is buying Twitter. The world richest man is a frequent user of the social media platform and critic of its free speech policies. It's unnerving that one wealthy individual will now have a significant role in determining what free speech is.
