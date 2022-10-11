 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Economy is more than price of gas

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Inflation and rising gas prices are making many Americans feel down about the economy. President Joe Biden receives much of the blame for this. But when you look at the unemployment rate or rising wages, the economy is actually in really good shape.  

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics