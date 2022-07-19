 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Don't blame drop boxes for Trump's election lies

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled that drop boxes are illegal in Wisconsin. The conservative justices argued that the drop boxes caused people to lose faith in our elections. But it was really Donald Trump's ongoing big lie about the 2020 election that has made people doubt the integrity of the vote. 

