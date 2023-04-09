Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Donald Trump claims that the Dan Kelly lost Tuesday's election because the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice failed to ask the former reality TV star (and president) for his endorsement.

Trump's caustic politics and crazy antics have turned many moderates off of the Republican Party. (Kelly's lackluster performance in suburban Milwaukee bears this out). But more importantly, Trump's Supreme Court appointees discarded 50 years of judicial precedence when they overturned Roe v. Wade last summer. That ruling on the controversial issue of abortion drove voters to polls on Tuesday, and those voters weren't about to pull the lever for Kelly.