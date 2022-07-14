The new images from the James Webb Space Telescope are showing us how massive the universe truly is. That should give us some perspective on the issues we obsess over.
topical alert top story
Hands on Wisconsin: Donald Trump reacts to James Webb Space Telescope images
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mass shootings force Americans to be brave in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Democrats want Biden to make reelection plans known in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane visit The Glen Golf Park in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Red flag laws aren't always perfect in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Donald Trump disagrees with our Founding Fathers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Legislative branch is a constricting serpent in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
The Catholic flock in Madison gets smaller in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Uncle Sam catches U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, trying to pass notes to undermine our democracy in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.