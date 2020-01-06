You are the owner of this article.
Hands on Wisconsin: Donald Trump pokes at Iran
Hands on Wisconsin: Donald Trump pokes at Iran

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

President Donald Trump ordered the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week. That action has led Iranian leaders to call for revenge against the United States and could lead to war.  

