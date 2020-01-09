You are the owner of this article.
Hands on Wisconsin: Donald Trump is the distractor in chief
Hands on Wisconsin: Donald Trump is the distractor in chief

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Whether it's racist rhetoric, inflammatory tweets, or military action, President Donald Trump has a unique knack for dominating the news cycle, and distracting folks from the problems in his administration. 

