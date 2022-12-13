Donald Trump's caustic brand of politics has led Republicans to underperform in the last several elections, including the 2022 midterm elections that should have been a "red wave" given how unpopular President Joe Biden is. Instead, Trump's hand-picked extremist candidates lost to Democrats in most competitive races. If the Republicans can't learn from their past mistakes with Trump, they will be doomed to more electoral defeats.
Hands on Wisconsin: Donald Trump haunts Republicans
