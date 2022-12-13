Hands on Wisconsin: Donald Trump haunts Republicans

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Donald Trump's caustic brand of politics has led Republicans to underperform in the last several elections, including the 2022 midterm elections that should have been a "red wave" given how unpopular President Joe Biden is. Instead, Trump's hand-picked extremist candidates lost to Democrats in most competitive races. If the Republicans can't learn from their past mistakes with Trump, they will be doomed to more electoral defeats.