Hands on Wisconsin: Donald Trump haunts Republicans

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Donald Trump's caustic brand of politics has led Republicans to underperform in the last several elections, including the 2022 midterm elections that should have been a "red wave" given how unpopular President Joe Biden is. Instead, Trump's hand-picked extremist candidates lost to Democrats in most competitive races. If the Republicans can't learn from their past mistakes with Trump, they will be doomed to more electoral defeats. 

