Hands on Wisconsin: Donald Trump gets a new nickname

Donald Trump has given Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis -- his likely 2024 presidential primary opponent -- the nickname "Ron DeSanctimonious." But after most of his hand-picked candidates lost winnable midterm races, Trump is the one who could use a new nickname.

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon featuring mild-mannered democratic candidates for office
