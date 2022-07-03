 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Madison Media Partners Inc., madison.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Stoughton Health
topical alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Donald Trump doesn't understand democracy

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

In 1776 our visionary Founding Fathers crafted and signed the Declaration of Independence, a document that outlines how a democratic government should operate. Some 246 years later, those ideals of democracy are under threat from a former president and his political stooges who refuse to concede that he lost an election. 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics