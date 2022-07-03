In 1776 our visionary Founding Fathers crafted and signed the Declaration of Independence, a document that outlines how a democratic government should operate. Some 246 years later, those ideals of democracy are under threat from a former president and his political stooges who refuse to concede that he lost an election.
Hands on Wisconsin: Donald Trump doesn't understand democracy
