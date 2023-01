Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

After 15 rounds of elections, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was finally able to secure enough votes from Republicans to become the next speaker of the House. To get those votes, McCarthy was forced to make a series of concessions that will dramatically diminish his power. Not only that, but the whole debacle didn't make anybody in Republican politics look very good.