Hands on Wisconsin: Derek Chauvin, not George Floyd, suffered from heart failure
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Attorneys for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin have argued that George Floyd was in poor health and died of heart failure. From the video, it's clear that Floyd was in distress and wasn't a threat.

Chauvin showed no compassion for Floyd, and let him die under his knee. It's seems to me that Chauvin's heart wasn't functioning properly. Humane people offer help, not a knee to the neck. 

