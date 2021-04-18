Hands on Wisconsin: Derek Chauvin, not George Floyd, suffered from heart failure

Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
Attorneys for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin have argued that George Floyd was in poor health and died of heart failure. From the video, it's clear that Floyd was in distress and wasn't a threat.
Chauvin showed no compassion for Floyd, and let him die under his knee. It's seems to me that Chauvin's heart wasn't functioning properly. Humane people offer help, not a knee to the neck.
