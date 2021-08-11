 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Democrats serve up 'soft' infrastructure sundae
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Joe Biden was able to convince moderate Republicans and Democrats to put together a badly needed bipartisan infrastructure package. But to do so, he also had to promise more massive spending for a bunch of goodies for progressives. 

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
