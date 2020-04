Hands on Wisconsin: Democrats react to sham election

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Democrats were ready to contest last week's election which saw long lines at Milwaukee polling places. Moving forward with the election in the middle of the pandemic looked like a partisan ploy from Republican leaders to suppress the vote in urban areas that tend to support Democrats. Now that the Democrat-backed Supreme Court candidate won the statewide vote, it doesn't look like Democrats will fight the results.