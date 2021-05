Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Meanwhile, the Republican Party is hard at work fighting amongst themselves. They have removed U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from leadership because she refuses to help sell the "big lie" that voter fraud stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump. While the fact that Republicans are fighting over Trump's lies is bad for America, it must be entertaining for the Democrats.