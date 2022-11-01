 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Democrats bring in their closer

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Former President Barack Obama has been making campaign stops across the country, including Wisconsin, to fire up voters ahead of next week's midterm elections. Unfortunately, for Democrats such as Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, polls show that Republicans are likely to be the big winners on election night (or in the ensuing days as ballots come in). For the sake of our democracy, let's hope Obama can help turn that around. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about the closing days of the midterm campaigns
