Former President Barack Obama has been making campaign stops across the country, including Wisconsin, to fire up voters ahead of next week's midterm elections. Unfortunately, for Democrats such as Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, polls show that Republicans are likely to be the big winners on election night (or in the ensuing days as ballots come in). For the sake of our democracy, let's hope Obama can help turn that around.
Just In
Hands on Wisconsin: Democrats bring in their closer
Related to this story
Most Popular
A trick-or-treater meets Aaron Rodgers in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Gov. Tony Evers and Mandela Barnes are attacked by Frankenstein's monster in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox decorates his house for Halloween in this week's Mendota Marsh.
Fill in the caption with a clever quip by Wednesday and win publication of your line with the cartoon in next Sunday’s newspaper. You’ll also …
Kids dress as inflation, gas prices and IRS agents to scare grown-ups in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
I enjoy hearing from readers.
Republicans want to defund more than Democrats in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
President Joe Biden's phone is covered in cobwebs in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Dracula, Frankenstein's monster and the mummy watch campaign ads in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Purdue comes to town to face the Badgers for their homecoming game on Saturday. Hopefully the Badgers can get back on track.