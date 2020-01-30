Phil Hands | Wisconsin State Journal
Editorial Cartoonist and letters editor for the Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
It wasn't long ago that John Bolton, was derided by liberals for his hawkish foreign policy and praised by conservatives.
Now, since Bolton has incriminating evidence about President Donald Trump which could aid Democrats in their effort to impeachment the president, liberals love him and Republicans say he can't be trusted.
- JONAH GOLDBERG | National Review