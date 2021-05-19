 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Dane County delays ending mask mandate
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that unvaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in public gatherings, leading states and counties across the country to end their mask mandates. But not Dane County.

Dane County public health officials announced Tuesday that they wouldn't issue new orders, but the current mask mandate and health restrictions will remain in effect until June 2. This is despite the fact that Dane County has the highest vaccination rate of any large county in the nation, and a population that has generally been careful and followed health guidelines.   

