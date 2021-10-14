 Skip to main content

Hands on Wisconsin: Culver's "CurderBurger" comes with an interesting side dish
Hands on Wisconsin: Culver's "CurderBurger" comes with an interesting side dish

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Culver's is making good on an April Fools gimmick and serving up the "CurderBurger." The hamburger with a giant fried cheese curd on it will be available for one day only, Friday, in honor of national cheese curd day.  

Culvers "CurderBurger" comes with an interesting side dish in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands
