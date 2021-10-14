Hands on Wisconsin: Culver's "CurderBurger" comes with an interesting side dish

Culver's is making good on an April Fools gimmick and serving up the "CurderBurger." The hamburger with a giant fried cheese curd on it will be available for one day only, Friday, in honor of national cheese curd day.
