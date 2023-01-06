 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Cowardly Detroit Lions are scared of Packers

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

The Green Bay Packers had looked pretty dismal for much of 2022. But after a four-game winning streak, the Packers have a chance to make the playoffs if they can defeat the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on Sunday. 

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a Wizard of Oz-themed cartoon about the Green Bay Packers.
