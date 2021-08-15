Many schools are wisely imposing mask mandates to protect students, especially young ones who aren't eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Critics, including several Republican governors, have made ridiculous claims that the masks may harm kids' ability to breathe. But it's much easier to breathe with a mask than to breathe with COVID-19.
Hands on Wisconsin: COVID-19 harms breathing more than masks
Hands on Wisconsin: COVID-19 harms breathing more than masks
