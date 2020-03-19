You are the owner of this article.
Hands on Wisconsin: COVID-19 is taxing for everyone
Hands on Wisconsin: COVID-19 is taxing for everyone

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Medical facilities are preparing to deal with an influx on patients with COVID-19. Meanwhile parents are struggling to juggle work while keeping kids engaged and learning while schools are closed. 

