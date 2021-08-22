Dane County health officials have imposed another mask mandate. It's unlikely the mandate will have much impact since most Dane County residents have exercised good judgment by getting vaccinated, and wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces. Meanwhile, unmasked and unvaccinated people in other parts of the state are spreading the virus with no restrictions.
alert top story
Hands on Wisconsin: County with best judgment gets toughest restrictions
Related to this story
Most Popular
The United States has abandoned the women and girls of Afghanistan in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox's barbecue doesn't live up to his expectations in this week's Mendota Marsh.
COVID-19 harms breathing more than masks in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Oscar Fox and Lewis Crane discuss different styles of barbecue in this week's Mendota Marsh.