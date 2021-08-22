 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: County with best judgment gets toughest restrictions
Hands on Wisconsin: County with best judgment gets toughest restrictions

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Dane County health officials have imposed another mask mandate. It's unlikely the mandate will have much impact since most Dane County residents have exercised good judgment by getting vaccinated, and wearing masks in crowded indoor spaces. Meanwhile, unmasked and unvaccinated people in other parts of the state are spreading the virus with no restrictions. 

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his latest editorial cartoon. 
