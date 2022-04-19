Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson has decided he won't run for governor in November. In doing so he also explained what his priorities would have been. Of course, with pragmatic priorities like uniting the people, helping the vulnerable and improving the economy, he likely wouldn't appeal to many modern Republicans.
Hands on Wisconsin: Could Tommy have won the Republican primary?
