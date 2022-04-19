 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Could Tommy have won the Republican primary?

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson has decided he won't run for governor in November. In doing so he also explained what his priorities would have been. Of course, with pragmatic priorities like uniting the people, helping the vulnerable and improving the economy, he likely wouldn't appeal to many modern Republicans.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics