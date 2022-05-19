Hands on Wisconsin: Conspiracy theories poison young minds

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

An 18-year-old man massacred 10 people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket last week, in one of the worst racially-motivated mass killings in our nation's history.

The killer was inspired by the bogus "replacement theory" that claims that elites are trying to replace working class white Americans with immigrants and Black folks. This white supremacist theory used to be relegated to the dark corners of the internet, but now Fox News host Tucker Carlson and even some Republican lawmakers have started to mainstream this racist idea.