 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hands on Wisconsin: Conspiracy theories poison young minds

  • 0
MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

An 18-year-old man massacred 10 people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket last week, in one of the worst racially-motivated mass killings in our nation's history.

The killer was inspired by the bogus "replacement theory" that claims that elites are trying to replace working class white Americans with immigrants and Black folks. This white supremacist theory used to be relegated to the dark corners of the internet, but now Fox News host Tucker Carlson and even some Republican lawmakers have started to mainstream this racist idea. 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics