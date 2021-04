Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Now that COVID-19 vaccines are nearly readily available, some are expressing hesitancy about getting the shot. (Not me. I got my second dose of the Pfizer vaccine today).

News of blood clots associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are feeding into these fears. But these vaccines are safe and we should take them. People put things into their bodies every day that are much more dangerous that these vaccines -- whether that's cigarettes, milkshakes, fried food or beer.