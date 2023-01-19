While stories about classified documents, the border crisis and banning gas stoves dominate our 24-hour news cycles, we can sometimes forget the major long term stories. If we can't pull together and reduce our carbon emissions to slow climate change, then so many of these other issues won't even matter in the end.
Hands on Wisconsin: Climate change is always on the back burner
