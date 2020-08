Hands on Wisconsin: Cellphone video may mean justice for Jacob Blake

Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.

Kenosha police shot and wounded Jacob Blake in front on his young children on Sunday evening. Thankfully, it sounds as if Blake will survive, but he may be paralyzed. Kenosha police (just like Madison police officers) don't wear body cameras. A neighbor captured the incident on video. Without that footage, it's unlikely we would be seeing national calls for justice for Blake.