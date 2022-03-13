 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Celebrate Sunshine Week

PHIL HANDS

It's Sunshine Week, where we celebrate access to open records and transparent government. Journalists play a key role in holding government accountable, but everybody has a right to know what public officials are up to. 

