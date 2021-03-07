Several Catholic bishops are advising against taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, if another option is available, since it is somehow related to aborted fetal stem cells line (full disclosure, I'm a cartoonist not a scientist). This advice contradicts the advice from the Vatican to just get vaccinated.
alert
Hands on Wisconsin: Catholic vaccine stance isn’t pro-life
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's story time with Wisconsin's favorite clown, Sen. Ronald McJohnson
State Republicans have proposed a plan to limit absentee drop boxes.
It looks like President Joe Biden might get his big stimulus plan through Congress, without the help of any Republicans. Republicans argue the…
For many of us, time seems to be moving backward as we wait for our turn to roll up of our sleeves.
Lewis Crane get his first vaccine shot in this week's Mendota Marsh.