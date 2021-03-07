 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Catholic vaccine stance isn’t pro-life
Hands on Wisconsin: Catholic vaccine stance isn't pro-life

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

Several Catholic bishops are advising against taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, if another option is available, since it is somehow related to aborted fetal stem cells line (full disclosure, I'm a cartoonist not a scientist). This advice contradicts the advice from the Vatican to just get vaccinated. 

