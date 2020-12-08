Hands on Wisconsin: Capitol tree is trimmed with GOP accomplishments

After Gov. Tony Evers announced there would be no "holiday" tree in the Capitol this year (because the building is closed for the pandemic) a few Republican lawmakers erected a "Christmas" tree in the rotunda, without permission.
It would be nice if the Republican lawmakers cared as much about helping the people of the state cope with COVID-19 as they cared about waging the so-called "war on Christmas."
