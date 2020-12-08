 Skip to main content
Hands on Wisconsin: Capitol tree is trimmed with GOP accomplishments
Hands on Wisconsin: Capitol tree is trimmed with GOP accomplishments

MY VIEW | PHIL HANDS

After Gov. Tony Evers announced there would be no "holiday" tree in the Capitol this year (because the building is closed for the pandemic) a few Republican lawmakers erected a "Christmas" tree in the rotunda, without permission.

It would be nice if the Republican lawmakers cared as much about helping the people of the state cope with COVID-19 as they cared about waging the so-called "war on Christmas."  

